Ronaldo Sends Video Message to Boy Who Lost His Family in Powerful Venezuela Earthquake (Video)

After the powerful earthquake in Venezuela, a young football fan who suffered severe injuries received a special video message from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer wished him well and said he would invite him to one of his matches in the future.

The boy was trapped under rubble during the natural disaster. He was rescued, but he lost his family members. Because his injuries were severe, doctors had to amputate one of his legs.

While in hospital, the boy asked for a Panini card featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. A post about his wish spread widely on social media.

Upon learning of the story, Ronaldo sent the boy a video message and expressed a desire to meet him in person. A special sticker was also delivered to him.

The young fan who received the gift could not hide his joy. He said he had not expected such a response from Ronaldo.