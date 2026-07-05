Ronaldo Sends Video Message to Boy Who Lost His Family in Powerful Venezuela Earthquake (Video)

·56·World
Ronaldo Sends Video Message to Boy Who Lost His Family in Powerful Venezuela Earthquake (Video)

After the powerful earthquake in Venezuela, a young football fan who suffered severe injuries received a special video message from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer wished him well and said he would invite him to one of his matches in the future.

The boy was trapped under rubble during the natural disaster. He was rescued, but he lost his family members. Because his injuries were severe, doctors had to amputate one of his legs.

While in hospital, the boy asked for a Panini card featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. A post about his wish spread widely on social media.

Upon learning of the story, Ronaldo sent the boy a video message and expressed a desire to meet him in person. A special sticker was also delivered to him.

The young fan who received the gift could not hide his joy. He said he had not expected such a response from Ronaldo.

Cristiano RonaldoVenezuelaPanini
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ronaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the EarthquakeRonaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the EarthquakeToday, 18:19Moscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert VenueMoscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert VenueToday, 18:00$57 million and gold underwear found in MP's home$57 million and gold underwear found in MP's homeToday, 17:50Nearly 400 drone attacks: St. Petersburg targeted againNearly 400 drone attacks: St. Petersburg targeted againToday, 17:39US 250th Independence Anniversary Celebrated with Historic RecordUS 250th Independence Anniversary Celebrated with Historic RecordToday, 17:11Brothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in CourtBrothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in CourtToday, 16:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12