The Sun sets another record: 26 powerful flares in one day

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The Sun sets another record: 26 powerful flares in one day

The record for the number of solar flares recorded in a single day over the past two years has been broken. This was reported by the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the laboratory, a total of 26 flares of class C and higher were observed on the Sun between 00:00 and 23:59 Moscow time on July 5. In Universal Time, 24 flares were recorded during the same period. Experts emphasize that this figure is the highest result in the last two years.

Scientists note that sunspot groups, including the 4478 spot—the largest in the last decade—are moving toward the west. It is expected to rotate to the side of the Sun invisible from Earth on July 7. If these spots persist over the next two weeks, they could return toward Earth in the second half of July. However, experts state that this probability is quite low.

According to the laboratory, the X-ray flux, which has increased tenfold over the past week, will now begin to gradually decline. If no new active regions appear on the Sun, its activity is expected to return to a relatively calm, or "sleep," mode by the middle of the week.

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