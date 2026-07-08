21-year-old man gives up on his dream of a home to take his grandfather to the World Cup

·1·World
21-year-old man gives up on his dream of a home to take his grandfather to the World Cup

Most young people consider buying a home or saving for their future as one of their most important goals. However, 21-year-old Jacob Allmendinger, who lives in England, chose to create an unforgettable memory in his life. He spent the savings he had accumulated over several years for a house down payment to travel with his 80-year-old grandfather, Jeff, to the football World Cup taking place in North America.

According to the BBC, Jacob, who lives in North Ferriby, England, had been saving about 10,000 pounds sterling—over 13,000 dollars—since he was 16 as a down payment for a future home. But as the World Cup approached, he decided to spend that money on a completely different goal.

Jacob noted that it was his grandfather who sparked his love for football. Since childhood, they have watched football matches together, supporting the England national team and the Hull City club. Therefore, watching the World Cup live with his grandfather was one of his biggest dreams.

The young man says he has no regrets about his decision.

"I don't regret my choice at all. You can always save money again, but these kinds of memories happen once in a lifetime," says Jacob.

So far, the grandfather and grandson have visited New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami, managing to experience the atmosphere of the World Cup up close. They have been sharing the brightest moments of their trip on social media, gaining the attention of many users.

Jacob says that after his grandmother's passing, football took on even more special significance for them. This trip is not just about watching football, but about the precious time spent together and a family memory that will last a lifetime.

80-year-old Jeff did not hide the fact that his grandson's decision deeply touched him.

"Having a grandson like Jacob is a great joy for me. Of course, all my grandchildren are wonderful, but I will never forget what he did for me," he said.

This story has been widely discussed on social media, with many supporting Jacob's choice. Users believe that a house can be bought later, but the value of such unforgettable moments spent with loved ones cannot be measured in money.

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