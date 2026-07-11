Typhoon "Bavi" in Japan: 12 people injured (video)

Twelve people were injured in Japan's southern Okinawa Prefecture due to the powerful Typhoon "Bavi". This was reported by TASS.

According to the report, most people were injured by flying debris or fell due to strong winds. Two female tourists on the resort island of Miyako were swept away by waves, but they managed to reach the shore despite sustaining injuries.

Wind speeds in the typhoon zone exceed 40 m/s, reaching up to 55 m/s in some areas. Such speeds are capable of overturning a passenger car. "Bavi" is moving northwest across the Okinawa region toward the coast of China at a speed of 25 km/h.

The fierce wind is accompanied by heavy downpours. Up to 250 mm of rainfall is expected in the region by the morning of July 12. Authorities are warning residents about the risk of floods and landslides.