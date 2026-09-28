Who will be the best coach of September in the Super League?

·47·Sport
Who will be the best coach of September in the Super League?

Tojiyev and Berdiyev — with maximum results

Pakhtakor head coach Kamoliddin Tojiyev finished the matches with his team in September with an ideal result.

The Tashkent club played 3 matches during the month and won all of them. Pakhtakor scored 8 goals against opponents and conceded 2 goals in these matches.

This result made Tojiyev one of the main candidates for the Coach of the Month award.

However, he will face serious competition from Nasaf head coach Ruzikul Berdiyev.

The Qarshi club also played 3 games in September and won all three. But Nasaf's statistics look even more impressive: the team scored 13 goals and conceded only 3 goals.

Thus, the results of both coaches are based on 100 percent victories.

Qosimov and Kapadze are also in the race

AGMK head coach Mirjalol Qosimov played 3 matches with his team in September.

While the Olmaliq team won two of these matches, they suffered one defeat.

Navbahor mentor Timur Kapadze led his team to 2 victories in September. The Namangan side recorded a draw in another match and finished the month undefeated.

Thus, Kapadze's pupils did not leave the field defeated a single time in September.

Gofurov's Surkhan did not go unnoticed either

Among the candidates is Surkhan head coach Anvar Gofurov.

The Termez team played 3 matches in September, winning two of them. In one match, Surkhan suffered a defeat.

Thus, a total of five specialists have been nominated for the Coach of the Month award.

September results

Coach

Team

Match

Win

Draw

Loss

Kamoliddin Tojiyev

Pakhtakor

3

3

0

0

Ruzikul Berdiyev

Nasaf

3

3

0

0

Mirjalol Qosimov

AGMK

3

2

0

1

Timur Kapadze

Navbahor

3

2

1

0

Anvar Gofurov

Surkhan

3

2

0

1

Who will be the best coach of September in the Super League?

Particularly, the competition between Tojiyev and Berdiyev arouses special interest. Both specialists recorded three victories each in September. However, Nasaf scoring 13 goals and conceding only 3 also demonstrates the efficiency of Berdiyev's team in attack and defense.

At the same time, Pakhtakor's goal difference of 8:2 also shows the stable play of Tojiyev's team.

Whose name will the best coach title fall to?

In September, several coaches achieved important results with their teams in the Super League. Among the candidates are two specialists who achieved maximum points, while other coaches justified their candidacy with an undefeated streak or two victories.

Now, which coach's result is evaluated higher in the final choice will be of decisive importance.

One thing is clear: the competition between coaches in the Super League in September was no less interesting than the struggle on the pitch. Regardless of who the award is presented to, the main heroes of the month were the specialists who led their teams towards victories.

Kamoliddin TojiyevRuzikul BerdiyevPakhtakorNasaf
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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