In Kazakhstan, a female pensioner was fined for spreading rumors about her neighbor

In Karaganda, Kazakhstan, a 66-year-old female pensioner was held accountable by a court for spreading false information about her 34-year-old neighbor. This was reported by Stan.kz.

As it turned out, the 34-year-old woman filed a complaint with the police, stating that her neighbor regularly spread false and defamatory information about her.

The precinct inspector investigated the application and surveyed the residents of the apartment building. Several neighbors confirmed that various rumors were being spread about the woman and that the 66-year-old neighbor was the source of this information.

Subsequently, the female pensioner was brought to the police station and confessed to spreading rumors about her neighbor. The case was sent to court.

In court, it was revealed that the female pensioner had spread false information that her neighbor's child was not born from her husband. These statements were assessed as false information damaging the woman's honor and dignity.

The court found the female pensioner guilty of slander, initially imposing a fine of 160 monthly calculation indices, which amounts to 692 thousand tenge. However, the fact that she committed the offense for the first time and is of retirement age was taken into account as mitigating circumstances.

As a result, the fine was reduced by 30 percent, and she was ordered to pay 484 thousand 400 tenge. The court decision has entered into legal force.