John Stones fined for speeding

Inter defender John Stones has been fined by a court after missing police correspondence while on international duty with the England national team. According to The Independent, the experienced footballer was held accountable for exceeding the speed limit, a situation caused by administrative oversights and a busy schedule. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In May of this year, he was caught driving his Range Rover at 43 mph near his home in Cheshire. At the time of the incident, the 32-year-old footballer immediately admitted to police officers that he was driving the car. However, the situation later took an unexpected turn and reached court proceedings.

International duty and overlooked letters

After the police's first notice, John Stones failed to respond to a second crucial letter. This document should have provided the player with the opportunity to pay a set fine without appearing in court. However, because the letter was not processed in time, the case was referred to court via the Single Justice Procedure.

The magistrates' court handed the defender four penalty points and imposed a total fine of £666. He was also ordered to pay £120 in court costs and a £266 victim surcharge.

Busy schedule and unattended residence

In a letter to Warrington Magistrates' Court, the footballer explained the incident in detail. He fully admitted to the speeding offense and explained the reason for not responding to the letters on time as follows:

Sending his personal details at the end of May and immediately departing for the England national team training camp;

Competitions within the World Cup framework continued until July 19;

Being away from home for a long time due to post-tournament holidays and summer transfer activities related to his move to Inter.

As a result, the footballer's home in Britain remained empty for nearly four months, and official letters accumulated unnoticed. In his explanation to the court, Stones emphasized that he had no objection to the speeding charge and that the situation was merely an administrative error caused by a busy schedule.