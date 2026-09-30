Feruza Kazakova wins bronze medal at Asian Games

·37·Sport
Feruza Kazakova wins bronze medal at Asian Games

Feruza Kazakova, a member of the Uzbekistan national team, has won a bronze medal at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the -51 kg weight category, our boxer confidently reached the semifinals and added another medal to the country's delegation.

One of the most important bouts of the competition for Kazakova took place in the semifinals. The Uzbekistan boxer faced reigning Olympic champion Wu Yu from China for a ticket to the final.

Despite giving her all in a fiercely contested match, Feruza lost to her opponent. Thus, she failed to reach the final, but reaching the semifinals guaranteed her a bronze medal.

Confident victory in the quarterfinals

Feruza Kazakova started the competition from the quarterfinal stage.

In this round, she was met by North Korean representative An Kum Byol. The Uzbek boxer maintained the advantage throughout the bout and won by a unanimous decision of the judges with a score of 5:0.

This result provided Kazakova with a semifinal ticket and guaranteed her at least a bronze medal.

Against the Olympic champion in the semifinals

On the road to the final, Kazakova's opponent was even more formidable.

The Uzbek boxer stepped into the ring against reigning Olympic champion Wu Yu in the semifinals. The bout was uncompromising and intense.

Kazakova tried to put up a worthy resistance against her opponent, but in the end, the Chinese boxer achieved victory and secured the ticket to the final.

Thus, Feruza Kazakova's participation in the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games concluded in the semifinals.

Another medal for Uzbekistan's treasury

Although the opportunity to reach the final was missed, the competition did not leave Kazakova without a medal.

Feruza Kazakova is a bronze medalist of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Our boxer reached the semifinals through a confident victory in the quarterfinals and thus added another award to the account of the Uzbekistan delegation.

Kazakova's result further enriched the medal treasury of our country's boxing team at the Asian Games.

Even though the opportunity to fight for the gold medal has ended, finishing the major competition as an Asian Games medalist is a significant achievement.

Feruza KazakovaAichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian GamesWu Yu
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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