TV market is shrinking, but premium models are growing

·33·Technology
TV market is shrinking, but premium models are growing

Although the global TV market is experiencing a downward trend in total volume, demand for high-end devices and their shipment volumes are expected to increase. According to analytical data provided by the research company Omdia, the market for premium-class screens will expand significantly in the coming years, contrary to the general stagnation in the industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Experts forecast that global TV shipments will decline by 1 percent year-on-year in 2027. However, the premium segment of models priced above 1000 USD will show a 9.3 percent growth. This indicates that manufacturers are gradually shifting their focus toward high-end technologies.

Economic pressure on the market and the advantage of premium models

Currently, the global TV market is under serious pressure from several negative factors, including rising costs of components and memory chip shortages. This situation is sharply reducing the financial profitability of manufacturers.

At the same time, based on data from ixbt.com, it can be said that premium models priced over 1000 USD remain in a much more favorable position during such economic difficulties. A high starting price allows companies to more easily offset the negative impact of rising production costs through the final consumer price.

As a result, tech giants are forced to reallocate their resources in favor of the high-margin premium segment rather than producing budget models. This trend is particularly evident in certain regions.

In particular, in the North American market, shipments of premium TVs are expected to increase by a record 21.9 percent. This shows that consumers in this region are willing to spend more on modern technologies and high-quality images.

Prospects for RGB LED technology

Omdia analysts highlight that the position of RGB LED technology in the premium TV segment will strengthen significantly in the coming years. Serious competition is emerging against the OLED screens currently dominating the market.

Forecasts suggest that the share of RGB LED among high-end models will grow consistently, approaching OLED figures by 2028. By 2030, this advanced technology is expected to capture nearly 49 percent of the market for the most expensive TVs.

TelevisionsOmdiaTechnologyOLEDMarket
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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