On the eve of the nationwide holiday on October 1 — "Teachers and Trainers Day" — an unprecedented material incentive event was recorded in the history of Uzbekistan's education sector. Each of the 208 dedicated educators who won the "Teacher of the Year" competition was awarded a one-time massive cash prize of 616 million sums by the state.

Video and photo evidence circulating on social networks shows that the payments arrived on the teachers' bank plastic cards in full, without any deductions or taxes, amounting precisely to 616,000,000 sums. Footage filmed inside the building of the Ministry of Preschool and School Education captured the teachers' tears, boundless joy, and expressions of gratitude for this historic recognition. This scale of reward became a practical step that elevated the dignity of teachers in society to new heights.

"208 teachers, a 616 million check, and a 128 billion fund": 5 key points

The most important facts regarding the historic bonuses presented to the teachers:

616 million sums for each winner: All 208 teachers who became "Teacher of the Year" were paid an equal amount of 616,000,000 sums each;

Full amount without any deductions: The funds were transferred in full to the educators' bank accounts without a single sum being withheld;

Total prize fund of 128 billion sums: A total of over 128 billion sums was allocated from the budget to award the 208 teachers;

A fitting gift for the October 1 holiday: This unprecedented material recognition was presented to the teachers ahead of "Teachers and Trainers Day";

Evidence reflecting real transactions: The teachers shared their joy by showing payment notifications of 616 million sums in their mobile banking apps.

Classification of material incentives for the winners of the "Teacher of the Year" competition

Table of the scale of prize money, coverage of winners, and financial parameters:

Indicators and analysis criteria Established official figures and indicators Number of awarded teachers 208 dedicated educators ("Teacher of the Year" winners) Amount paid to each teacher 616,000,000 sums (approx. 48–50 thousand US dollars) Status of deductions and taxes 0% deduction (funds credited in full) Total financial funds allocated Nearly 128 billion 128 million sums Date and system of payment Late September 2026, directly via bank cards Main venue of the event Ministry of Preschool and School Education

Social and pedagogical expertise: Why does a 616 million sum award revolutionize education?

Conclusions of educational experts, sociologists, and public activists:

"The prestige of the teaching profession is being restored in practice": Stereotypes that viewed teaching as a low-paying, unprestigious profession in society for years have completely shattered today; receiving a bonus of 616 million sums (more than half a billion) at once is one of the largest individual incentives paid to teachers not only in the republic, but across the entire CIS region;

Strong motivation for young personnel and male teachers: Such a large sum will serve as an incentive to attract the most talented youth and educated specialists to the school system; it has now been proven that by striving to be the best, conducting research, and creating innovations, one can achieve prosperity through honest sweat and labor;

Social protection of the educator: This fund will allow the winning teachers to instantly solve long-standing problems related to housing, children's education, and health, thereby creating conditions for the educator to focus entirely on quality education.

How do you think awarding 616 million sums to each of the 208 teachers will affect the professional activity of other teachers and the quality of education in schools? Which dedicated teacher in your life would you like to see receive such a prize? Leave your personal greetings and comments in the comments section and congratulate all teachers and trainers by sharing this joyful news!