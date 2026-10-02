Arturo Vidal Defends Ronaldo, Hits Back at Jesus and Critics

·47·Sport
Arturo Vidal Defends Ronaldo, Hits Back at Jesus and Critics

The conflict in the Portugal national team arising from the disagreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus has divided the football world! At a time when Ronaldo's sensational departure from the national team headquarters has sparked major debates, Arturo Vidal, the former star of Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, unexpectedly and openly defended the legendary goalscorer. Despite being a former Barcelona player, the Chilean midfielder called the pressure on Cristiano an inexcusable injustice. So, what statement did Vidal make about Ronaldo's greatness and his place in the national team?

"A legend who took Portugal to another level"

In an interview with Madrid Xtra, Arturo Vidal recalled Ronaldo's status in the history of the national team and world football:

  • Status and historical service: According to Vidal, it was Cristiano who elevated Portugal from an ordinary national team into the ranks of the world's strongest national teams;

  • Top-4 historical genius: The Chilean footballer recognized Ronaldo as one of the four greatest players in football history;

  • Full support: He stated that he is on Cristiano's side and assessed the treatment against him as completely unacceptable "disrespect";

  • Result amid conflict: Although Portugal defeated Denmark 4:2 without Ronaldo and consolidated their lead with 9 points, the atmosphere in the dressing room remains in the spotlight.

Arturo Vidal's sharp statement

"Cristiano is the player who brought Portugal into the ranks of the world's strongest national teams. He raised Portugal to a completely different level. Personally, I fully support him. I can say that Ronaldo is one of the four greatest football players in football history. The treatment towards him is complete disrespect."

Even representatives of former fierce rival clubs are acknowledging Ronaldo's incomparable contribution to the national team and questioning the decisions of coach Jorge Jesus.

The Ronaldo controversy and Portugal's current situation

Indicator / Factor

Official situation and opinions

Star who expressed an opinion

Arturo Vidal (Former representative of Barcelona, Juventus, Chile national team)

Vidal's position

Fully supports Ronaldo, called the treatment towards him disrespect

Ronaldo's status (according to Vidal)

One of the 4 greatest football players in football history

Cause of the conflict

Internal disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus

Situation in the Nations League

After the 4:2 victory over Denmark, the team is in 1st place with 9 points

In your opinion, is Arturo Vidal right: did Jorge Jesus and the Portugal national team truly show disrespect to a living legend like Ronaldo, or should discipline be above any star? Should Ronaldo return to the national team?

Leave your thoughts in the comments below and share these hot takes from the football world with your friends via Telegram!

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusArturo VidalConflict
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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