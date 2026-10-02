Old Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone turned into a mini-PC

·52·Technology
Old Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone turned into a mini-PC

According to a report by ixbt.com, the popular YouTuber GameRig purchased an old, screen-damaged Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone for just 30 USD and transformed it into a fully functional mini-PC. This unusual project has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts, as giving old devices a second life and expanding their capabilities is becoming a relevant trend in the modern IT world. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

In fact, the device, which is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, still holds significant technical potential. The core of this transformation process was the Samsung DeX mode. This feature allows compatible Galaxy smartphones to be connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, enabling them to be used as a full desktop interface.

During the project, the blogger first checked the device's full functionality and disassembled it. As a result, the smartphone was separated into the mainboard, charging board, and battery. To house all components compactly, a custom case was designed and 3D-printed.

The structure of the unusual mini-PC

In a small chassis with a volume of just 0.7 liters, the smartphone's motherboard, power supply, battery, factory cooling system, and USB hub were successfully integrated. A separate power button was also installed on the case for convenient control.

The mini-PC in its new form surprised many with its capabilities. Specifically, the modified system managed to run Minecraft at over 400 frames per second (FPS) without issues. This clearly demonstrated the high performance that mobile processors can deliver even over time.

Expert and user criticism

Nevertheless, the project sparked heated discussions among internet users and raised some concerns. In particular, experts objected to the cooling system design. The lack of ventilation holes in the case to ensure airflow could lead to overheating in the future.

Furthermore, the placement of the battery in such a cramped and enclosed space was also criticized. Some network users noted that for safety reasons, it would be more appropriate to discard the internal battery and use an external power source.

SamsungMini-PCMinecraftSnapdragonTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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