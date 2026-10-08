9-year-old Chinese boy breaks world record by solving Rubik's Cube in 2.51 seconds (video)

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9-year-old Chinese boy breaks world record by solving Rubik's Cube in 2.51 seconds (video)

In the world of speedcubing (solving the Rubik's Cube at high speed), a new historical result has been recorded that shatters the limits of human intellect and reaction time. 9-year-old Chinese prodigy Xuanyi Geng has become the holder of a new world record by fully solving the cube in an unbelievable time of 2.51 seconds in an official competition.

This fantastic result displayed on the competition scoreboard returned the young prodigy to the status of the planet's fastest speedcuber and astonished experts of this sport.

The return of the throne and the destruction of the 3-second barrier

Xuanyi Geng's record is not a mere coincidence, but the result of years of continuous training:

  • First triumph at age 7: Xuanyi first drew the attention of experts by setting the world's best result at just 7 years of age;

  • Competition and counter-strike: Later, his record was broken by other rivals who, for the first time in history, broke the 3-second barrier and posted a result of 2.76 seconds;

  • A quarter-second advantage: The 9-year-old master did not give up, shaving a quarter of a second (0.25 seconds) off the previous record and reducing the time to 2.51 seconds.

Second-by-second finger movement: How was this achieved?

A 2.51-second result in speedcubing requires algorithms that are hard for the human eye to catch and extreme concentration:

  • Advance calculation: According to the competition rules, once given the cube, participants are required to mentally plan all combinations within a few seconds;

  • A fraction of a millisecond: From the moment Xuanyi pressed the start button, he flawlessly executed over 10 turns per second and touched the final stop pad.

This achievement by 9-year-old Xuanyi Geng opens a new milestone in the history of modern speedcubing and proves once again that there are no limits to children's intellectual potential.

Xuanyi Gengspeedcubing2.51 secondsChina
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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