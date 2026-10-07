China signs 20-year mega-contracts with the US, reselling gas to Europe

·41·World
China signs 20-year mega-contracts with the US, reselling gas to Europe

Despite sharp customs and tariff disputes between the US and China, a completely unexpected and major geoeconomic process is being observed in the energy market. According to the influential Bloomberg agency, China's major energy giants plan to significantly expand their package of long-term contracts for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG/STG) from the US.

The total volume of these agreements has directly come to equal the capacity of the main trunk pipeline leading from Russia to China — the "Power of Siberia" (Sila Sibiri).

Negotiations between Venture Global and Chinese giants

Against the backdrop of geopolitical conflicts involving Iran in the Middle East, which are disrupting global supply chains, Beijing is prompted to actively diversify its energy supplies:

  • New partners: US major LNG producer Venture Global is holding the final stage of negotiations with at least three major Chinese importers, including the well-known state-owned PetroChina;

  • PetroChina volume: According to agency sources, the volume of the deal to be concluded with PetroChina alone will exceed 1 million tons per year;

  • 20-year deal with China Gas: Three weeks ago, Venture Global signed a new contract with China's China Gas corporation to supply 0.5 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years starting from 2030. As a result, China Gas's long-term annual supply volume from the company's projects has reached 2.5 million tons.

When numbers speak: A gigantic flow of 34 billion cubic meters

China has already become one of the largest global buyers of the American LNG industry:

  • Current and prospective volume: Currently, current contracts of Chinese companies with the US amount to nearly 10 million tons (14 billion cubic meters) per year. Upcoming new deals will guarantee an additional up to 15 million tons of gas per year;

  • Proportion with "Power of Siberia": The total annual volume will reach nearly 34 billion cubic meters. For comparison, last year 38.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas were supplied to China via Russia's "Power of Siberia" pipeline;

  • Diplomatic background: These new energy agreements are successfully signed on the eve of PRC leader Xi Jinping's expected visit to the US and under conditions where current tariff and duty restrictions have not been lifted.

Gas is being resold: Why is "Power of Siberia 2" stalled?

Behind China's strategy of buying American gas lies careful calculation and high profitability:

  • Re-export to Europe: Chinese companies are reselling a large portion of the LNG purchased from the US to European and Asian markets on flexible terms, without bringing it into their own territory. According to an assessment by the influential Rystad Energy, in 2026 the volume of this reselling will amount to 12 million tons (16.5 billion cubic meters);

  • Beijing's pragmatic policy: These figures explain why the construction of the second major pipeline that is supposed to connect Russia with China — "Power of Siberia 2" — is still delayed. On the one hand, Beijing does not want to put all its eggs in one basket, and on the other hand, due to the availability of multiple alternatives, it is demanding maximum price reductions for gas from Moscow.

This step by China clearly demonstrates that the balance on the global energy map is shifting and, despite trade wars, economic interest is prevailing over politics.

Power of SiberiaPetroChinaVenture GlobalChina Gas
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New Energy Shock in Europe: Massive Yamal Gas Flow Diverted to Asia!New Energy Shock in Europe: Massive Yamal Gas Flow Diverted to Asia!2 September 20:44Trump Wants to Restore Dialogue with North Korea Through China: What Will the Secret Deal Look Like?Trump Wants to Restore Dialogue with North Korea Through China: What Will the Secret Deal Look Like?19 September 19:23Egypt is snatching up European gas: African giant sets record for LNG imports from the USEgypt is snatching up European gas: African giant sets record for LNG imports from the US16 September 08:05The plan failed: Donald Trump's unexpected "backfire effect" during the greeting of Xi JinpingThe plan failed: Donald Trump's unexpected "backfire effect" during the greeting of Xi Jinping24 September 11:25Schengen Crisis Across Europe: Is the “Storm” in Ceuta Fracturing Europe?Schengen Crisis Across Europe: Is the “Storm” in Ceuta Fracturing Europe?1 August 11:56USA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi ArabiaUSA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi Arabia5 September 19:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?