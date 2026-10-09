Son of former President of Kyrgyzstan Kadyr Atambayev sentenced to 4 years in prison

Another high-profile trial that caused a serious resonance in the political life of neighboring Kyrgyzstan has concluded. Kadyr Atambayev, the son of the country's former president Almazbek Atambayev, was found guilty of preparing for an armed coup d'etat and forcible seizure of power, and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

According to the «Asia-Plus» publication, the Bishkek City Court announced the final verdict in this high-profile criminal case. Along with the former president's son, a leader of one of the opposition forces in the country was also deprived of his freedom for a long term.

Court verdict: What sentences were given to Kadyr Atambayev and Temirlan Sultanbekov?

Having reviewed the evidence presented by the investigation, the judicial panel made the following firm decisions:

Kadyr Atambayev's sentence: The son of the former president, Deputy Leader of the «Social Democrats» party Kadyr Atambayev was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment on charges of preparing for the forcible seizure of state power;

7-year sentence for the party leader: Temirlan Sultanbekov, Chairman of the «Social Democrats» party, received a 4-year sentence under this article. However, taking into account his unserved sentence from a previous case, the final sentence was set at 7 years in prison (he was convicted in April 2025 for vote-buying);

Colony regime: Both convicts will serve their sentences in a general-regime correctional colony.

Property to be confiscated in favor of the state

The court's decision provides not only for deprivation of liberty but also for material measures:

Confiscation requirement: According to the court verdict, Kadyr Atambayev and Temirlan Sultanbekov were forced to transfer their property to the state revenue;

Investigation grounds: Law enforcement agencies stated that they had sufficient evidence regarding these individuals' plans to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country and change the current governance system through an armed rebellion.

The Atambayev family and important changes in the political background in Kyrgyzstan

This court decision became another serious blow to one of the most influential political dynasties in Kyrgyzstan:

Family fate: The clan that ruled the country during former President Almazbek Atambayev's era is currently under serious legal and political pressure;

Signal to the opposition: Political analysts in the country assess this decision as a firm and uncompromising attitude of the official government towards any attempts at the illegal seizure of power.

This verdict against Kadyr Atambayev once again demonstrated how pressing the issues of political stability and power transition are, not only in Kyrgyzstan's domestic politics but throughout the entire Central Asian region.