Top 100 most powerful countries in the world announced — Uzbekistan is also on this list

·62·World
Top 100 most powerful countries in the world announced — Uzbekistan is also on this list

The influential U.S. international analytical publication «U.S. News and World Report» has published the ranking of the world's most powerful and influential countries based on the results of 2026 (Most Powerful Countries 2026).

Succeeding in securing a place among the world's leading nations, Uzbekistan recorded an important result in the final list, taking 71st place among 100 countries. This recognition is evaluated as a result of the country's open foreign policy on the international stage, economic reforms, and active role in ensuring regional balance.

How was power evaluated? Key criteria

This global ranking compiled by U.S. News is a comprehensive study that measures not just military might, but the overall geopolitical and geoeconomic weight of a state:

  • Political and economic influence: The country's ability to influence global and regional decisions, its economic stability, and the scale of its trade relations;

  • International prestige and diplomacy: The state's activity and initiative in global organizations and dialogue platforms;

  • Alliances and strategic partnership: Multilateral international cooperation, strong diplomatic ties built with reliable partners on a global scale;

  • Defense capability: Military preparedness and modern defense system ensuring the country's security.

Regional landscape and neighbors' indicators

The published map and analytical data clearly demonstrate Uzbekistan's position in its geopolitical space:

  • Countries left out of the list: In this prestigious ranking, the indicators of Uzbekistan's close neighbors and regional peers Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as Azerbaijan, were either not shown at all or not included in the study's final top 100;

  • New Uzbekistan's changed status: The pragmatic foreign policy pursued in recent years, projects uniting regional integration, and the stabilizing position as the center of Central Asia served to secure our country's firm place in the top 100 list.

Top 100 most powerful countries in the world announced — Uzbekistan is also on this list

Global leaders: Who is ruling the power?

Traditional global power centers occupy the peak of the ranking:

  • Frontrunners: China (1st place), the USA (2nd place), and India (3rd place) occupied the top three spots in terms of global power indicators;

  • Subsequent positions: Industrial and technological giants such as Germany (4th place), Japan (5th place), and South Korea (6th place) secured high ranks in global influence.

Uzbekistan's recording in the 71st position became another international indicator showing that our country is becoming an important, stable state with a voice of its own, reckoned with not only in Central Asia but also globally.

U.S. News and World ReportMost Powerful Countries 2026Uzbekistangeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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