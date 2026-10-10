Vantor satellite photographs Saturn from space

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Vantor satellite photographs Saturn from space

A satellite belonging to Vantor, located in Earth's orbit, has photographed the planet Saturn, situated nearly 1.5 billion kilometers away from Earth. This was reported by the «Naked Science» publication.

As noted, Vantor—formerly known as Maxar Intelligence—is developing technologies to photograph objects in space from Earth's orbit. Previously, the company successfully captured images of other satellites and spacecraft from orbit.

In particular, in December 2025, the WorldView-3 satellite photographed a malfunctioning Starlink device at an altitude of 240 kilometers from Earth. In April 2026, the WorldView Legion 4 satellite captured an image of the Hubble Space Telescope from a distance of nearly 61.8 kilometers.

According to the company, seven of its satellites have the capability to monitor and photograph objects in Earth's orbit. The highest resolution of the images can reach up to 2.5 centimeters per pixel.

The photographing of Saturn marks another achievement demonstrating the company's capabilities in tracking space objects.

VantorMaxar IntelligenceSaturnWorldView-3
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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