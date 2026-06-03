Pop-MMA Fighter Saturn Fined

Uzbek pop-MMA fighter Ogabek Abdumominov, known as Saturn, has been held administratively liable for a video he posted on social media. The Tashkent City Traffic Safety Department reported this on June 3.

According to reports, the video showing the athlete driving without a seatbelt sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Subsequently, the Search Department of the Tashkent City Traffic Safety Department summoned the offender and drew up an administrative protocol against him.

Ogabek Abdumominov admitted to driving without a seatbelt and acknowledged that the video caused a public outcry.