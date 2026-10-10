Founder of the "Cockroach Party" detained (video)

In India, Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the "Cockroach Party" (Cockroach Janta Party), and two other representatives of the movement were detained by the police. Reuters reported this on October 10.

It is reported that Dipke was detained at the airport after getting off a plane that arrived in Delhi from Mumbai. Movement associate Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were also taken away by police after the plane landed at Delhi airport.

The "Cockroach Party" published a video on social networks showing the detention of the movement's representatives inside the plane. The movement condemned this incident and announced the detention of its three representatives.

It is noted that they were detained ahead of a planned protest rally in Delhi. The demonstration aims to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, head of the Central Election Commission of India. Local authorities reportedly banned the protest from taking place.

For information, the "Cockroach Party" is a satirical political movement founded in May 2026. It emerged following certain statements by Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India. The movement has gained widespread recognition on social networks and enjoys support among youth.