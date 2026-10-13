Train derails in Pakistan, casualties and dozens injured (video)

·51·World
Train derails in Pakistan, casualties and dozens injured (video)

A severe accident occurred in Pakistan as a passenger train derailed. According to preliminary data provided by local official sources and emergency services, 4 people were killed and another 30 passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees due to this terrible tragedy.

Rescue teams and emergency medical brigades were immediately dispatched to the disaster-stricken area.

Incident details and route

Key details known about the railway disaster:

  • Route: The passenger train was traveling from the country's major port city of Karachi towards Peshawar;

  • Assistance to victims: The 30 injured citizens received initial emergency medical aid at the scene, and those in serious condition were urgently rushed to nearby hospitals;

  • Rescue and restoration work: Measures are being taken to clear the derailed carriages and restore the suspended railway traffic on this route.

A special commission has now been established to investigate whether technical malfunction or issues in the railway infrastructure caused the train to derail. Additional information is expected to be provided following the investigation results.

PakistanPassenger trainKarachi to PeshawarTechnical malfunction
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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