Hundreds of supermarkets in France hit by hacker attack

In the night between October 11 and October 12, a cyberattack was carried out on the cooling systems of hundreds of supermarkets in France. As a result of the attack, refrigerator temperatures rose, ruining tons of food products.

According to a report by the AFP news agency on October 12, 2026, hackers exploited remote access capabilities to cooling systems manufactured by the Danish company Danfoss. They switched the equipment to forced defrost mode, and in some devices, temperatures even rose up to 50 degrees.

Hundreds of stores belonging to the Intermarché and Super U chains were affected by the attack. Issues were also reported in other chains such as E.Leclerc and Carrefour. The French prosecutor's office announced that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

According to the publication Les Numériques, the damage caused to two retail outlets in the city of Haguenau was estimated at 270,000 euros. The total damage nationwide could reach several million euros.

It is not yet known who is behind the attack. Meanwhile, Danfoss stated that it is assisting the affected customers.