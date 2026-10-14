Mass Protests Against Restoration of Ties with Israel Held in Morocco (Video)

·42·World
Mass Protests Against Restoration of Ties with Israel Held in Morocco (Video)

In Morocco, one of the major countries of North Africa, fierce protests have erupted against the official government's policy of normalizing (restoring) diplomatic relations with Israel. Hundreds of local residents and activists gathered in various cities demanding a complete severance of ties with Tel Aviv and the suspension of the embassy's operations.

Demonstrators took to the streets with giant Palestinian national flags and banners bearing sharp slogans, openly expressing their opposition to the government's decisions.

Sharp Calls and Street Demands

The main appeals echoing across the squares covered the following aspects:

  • Firm stance: Protest participants chanted harsh and emotional slogans such as "No embassy, no ambassador — we don't want pigs!";

  • Opposition to normalization: Activists assess the diplomatic, economic, and security agreements concluded with Israel as contrary to the interests of the people and Palestinian solidarity;

  • Appeal via loudspeakers: Public figures and activists addressed the public through microphones in city squares, calling for an immediate halt to the normalization of relations.

Scene in the Squares: Youth, Women, and Giant Flags

The distributed footage clearly demonstrated the scale and mood of the action:

  • Large turnout: Not only men, but also women and young children carried Palestinian symbols and stood in the front lines of the demonstration;

  • Huge symbols: The gatherers marched along the street carrying a multi-meter large Palestinian flag and displayed special placards in Arabic reading "Say no to normalization" and "Freedom for Palestine";

  • Law enforcement control: Law enforcement agencies monitored security in the areas where the demonstrations were taking place, trying to keep the situation under control.

Such sharp public outbursts in Morocco show that the issue of restoring ties with Israel remains a heated and controversial topic in the Arab world.

MoroccoIsraelPalestineMoroccan government
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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