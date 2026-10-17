Smart dog going to the market on its own amazes social media (video)

·13·World
Smart dog going to the market on its own amazes social media (video)

Videos capturing the shopping process of a clever dog that independently went to the local market to do groceries at its owner's behest are winning the hearts of thousands of users on social media.

Carrying a specially woven basket in its mouth, the four-legged customer approaches vegetable and fruit vendors, selects the necessary products, and the payment process leaves people amazed.

Fully independent shopping: Money is taken, products are loaded

The footage clearly shows the dog's behavior at the market and the unique, trusting communication established with the vendors:

  • Indicated selection: The dog comes up to the vendors' counters and points out the products it needs (greens, corn, and other vegetables) with its paw;

  • Payment in the basket: Female vendors count out the appropriate amount for the product's price from the money inside the basket placed on the ground from the dog's mouth;

  • Loading the product: Once the money is taken, the vendor carefully puts the purchased goods into the dog's basket.

An orderly queue in front of every counter

Interestingly, this smart animal understands market rules just as well as humans do:

  • Patient waiting: It stands calmly by each stall, waiting for the vendor to take the money from the basket and arrange the product;

  • Trustworthiness: Once the basket is full, it takes the handles of the basket in its mouth and heads straight home without making unnecessary stops or spilling the goods.

This event has become yet another shining example of animal intelligence, trainability, and the boundless loyalty and trust between humans and animals.

Smart DogAutomatic Shopping at the MarketAnimal IntelligenceHuman-Animal Relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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