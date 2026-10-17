Pensioner who intimidated businessman and demanded money detained: details of the high-profile crime

·52·Uzbekistan
Pensioner who intimidated businessman and demanded money detained: details of the high-profile crime

A court verdict has been announced against an elderly citizen who introduced himself as a responsible employee of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and extorted a large sum of money from an entrepreneur. 72-year-old H.Yu., a resident of Tashkent, threatened a businessman from Bukhara and demanded exactly 500,000 US dollars in exchange for "hushing up the problem".

During an operational event conducted by law enforcement agencies, the individual was caught red-handed while receiving the initially agreed-upon amount of money.

Threats of inspection and property confiscation: The criminal scheme

According to the details stated in the court documents, the events unfolded as follows:

  • Fake status and threats: 72-year-old H.Yu. contacted an entrepreneur operating in Bukhara by phone and introduced himself as an influential employee of the Presidential Administration;

  • Intimidation method: He sowed panic by claiming that serious inspections would begin at the entrepreneur's enterprise, operations would be suspended, and all property would be lost;

  • The $500,000 "service": The defendant promised to "hush up these dangerous applications and inspections" allegedly through his position and demanded half a million dollars from the entrepreneur for this;

  • Initial money transferred to a bank card: The entrepreneur reported the situation to law enforcement agencies, and as part of an operational event, 10 million soums were transferred to the suspect's bank plastic card as an initial payment. Once the receipt of the money was confirmed, H.Yu. was promptly apprehended.

Court verdict: 8 years of imprisonment

This high-profile case was reviewed in the Bukhara City Court for Criminal Cases:

  • Article of charges: H.Yu. was found guilty under the provision of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan regarding extortion on an especially large scale;

  • Defendant's testimony: The 72-year-old defendant attempted to evade admitting his guilt in court, claiming he had not demanded half a million dollars;

  • Strict punishment: Relying on irrefutable audio recordings, money transfers, and witness testimonies gathered in the case, the court sentenced him to 8 years of imprisonment.

It has once again been confirmed that any attempts to gain material benefits by deceiving or intimidating citizens and entrepreneurs using the names of government agencies and the Presidential Administration will not go unpunished before the law.

H.Yu. in BukharaPresidential AdministrationExtortionBukhara City Court
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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