25-year-old woman dies after falling from a waterfall in Indonesia

·50·World
25-year-old woman dies after falling from a waterfall in Indonesia

25-year-old Windy Rahma Putri died at the Robo Harau waterfall in Indonesia's West Sumatra province. The incident occurred on October 15, 2026, while the woman was bathing in the waterfall area. This was reported by Detik.com.

According to local media reports, the woman slipped near the water current and fell down. Search and rescue operations began after she was swept away by the water.

The search efforts continued on October 16. Abdul Malik, head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency in West Sumatra province, stated that the woman's body was found at 10:45. Afterward, her body was evacuated and handed over to her family members.

Windy Rahma PutriRobo HarauDetik.comPadang Search and Rescue Agency
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Seven-story building collapses in Istanbul, five people killedSeven-story building collapses in Istanbul, five people killed10 October 10:43School roof collapse in Pakistan kills 17 students and teacherSchool roof collapse in Pakistan kills 17 students and teacher15 October 16:51Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?Panic in Almaty: Did the roof of the Palace of Students collapse, or was it a planned dismantling?25 September 09:07NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)16 September 16:11Horrific accident in Indonesia: bus and tanker collideHorrific accident in Indonesia: bus and tanker collide6 May 21:39Drone crashes into Wildberries center in Tula region: one person injuredDrone crashes into Wildberries center in Tula region: one person injured5 August 08:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure