25-year-old woman dies after falling from a waterfall in Indonesia

25-year-old Windy Rahma Putri died at the Robo Harau waterfall in Indonesia's West Sumatra province. The incident occurred on October 15, 2026, while the woman was bathing in the waterfall area. This was reported by Detik.com.

According to local media reports, the woman slipped near the water current and fell down. Search and rescue operations began after she was swept away by the water.

The search efforts continued on October 16. Abdul Malik, head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency in West Sumatra province, stated that the woman's body was found at 10:45. Afterward, her body was evacuated and handed over to her family members.