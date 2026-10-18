Newborn baby's behavior in the maternity hospital sparks interest on social media (video)

·21·World
Newborn baby's behavior in the maternity hospital sparks interest on social media (video)

According to Azerbaijan's Ajans.az publication, a video of a newborn baby filmed in a maternity hospital has gone viral on social media. Users were particularly drawn to how calm the baby appeared.

The video shows the infant lying on the examination table with its hands behind its head and legs crossed. Doctor Islam Eldehin approaches and speaks to the baby with a smile, then uses a stethoscope to check the newborn's heartbeat. Throughout the examination, the baby remains completely calm.

Users left humorous comments under the video regarding the baby's posture, with some comparing the infant to someone rushing to take a vacation right after birth.

Ajans.azIslam Eldehinnewbornnewborn birth
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Newborn baby girl found stabbed 15 timesNewborn baby girl found stabbed 15 times3 October 13:26Bodies of a woman and a newborn found in a Moscow airport restroomBodies of a woman and a newborn found in a Moscow airport restroom3 October 14:54Newborn baby and body of a woman found in Moscow airport restroomNewborn baby and body of a woman found in Moscow airport restroom5 October 10:2938-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once11 October 21:04The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyoneThe weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone10 October 21:01How will Vladimir Putin, who turns 74 today, spend his birthday?How will Vladimir Putin, who turns 74 today, spend his birthday?7 October 09:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure