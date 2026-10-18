Newborn baby's behavior in the maternity hospital sparks interest on social media (video)

According to Azerbaijan's Ajans.az publication, a video of a newborn baby filmed in a maternity hospital has gone viral on social media. Users were particularly drawn to how calm the baby appeared.

The video shows the infant lying on the examination table with its hands behind its head and legs crossed. Doctor Islam Eldehin approaches and speaks to the baby with a smile, then uses a stethoscope to check the newborn's heartbeat. Throughout the examination, the baby remains completely calm.

Users left humorous comments under the video regarding the baby's posture, with some comparing the infant to someone rushing to take a vacation right after birth.