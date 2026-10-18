Unusual Cargo: Daughter-in-law leaves father-in-law buried under a stack of barrels and basins (video)

A video blending rural daily chores, unusual life hacks, and humor has gone viral on social media, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of funny comments in a short time.

The video shows a young woman (daughter-in-law) using a surprising, dangerous, and hilarious method to transport a large number of giant plastic barrels, buckets, and basins on a small electric scooter with the help of her father-in-law.

Father-in-law as a 'living pillar': A unique way of loading cargo

The sequence of events in the video unfolds as follows:

Initial problem: Several giant blue plastic barrels are sitting in the yard, and it seems impossible to carry them all at once on a small electric vehicle;

The daughter-in-law's plan: The woman first seats her father-in-law on the back of the scooter facing backward and begins using him as a literal 'living cargo pillar';

Step-by-step stacking: First, large barrels are wedged between the elderly man's legs and stomach, and blue barrels are placed in both of his hands;

Buckets and basins on the head: Not stopping there, the woman covers her father-in-law's head with plastic containers and buckets, finally placing a giant metal basin on top like a cap;

Heavy journey: As a result, the old man is completely surrounded by barrels, his vision and breathing partially obstructed, while he holds the containers tightly; the woman steers the handlebars and calmly sets off.

Users' comments full of humor and concern

This video sparked both laughter and amazement among network followers:

‘Chinese brain and ingenuity’: Some commentators jokingly acknowledged the daughter-in-law's ability to arrange all the containers with geometric precision and ‘solving in one go what men couldn't do’;

Sympathy for the father-in-law: Many commenters admired the elderly man's patience, ‘How is he breathing in there?’, ‘If the scooter falls, he will be buried under the barrels!’ expressing pity for his situation with humor;

Staging and reality: Although the video was filmed as a humorous sketch, it reveals the natural ingenuity and resourcefulness of rural residents in daily tasks.

Such interesting moments not only provide a boost to internet users but also prove once again that human imagination and resourcefulness know no bounds.