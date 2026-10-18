Unusual Cargo: Daughter-in-law leaves father-in-law buried under a stack of barrels and basins (video)

·56·World
Unusual Cargo: Daughter-in-law leaves father-in-law buried under a stack of barrels and basins (video)

A video blending rural daily chores, unusual life hacks, and humor has gone viral on social media, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of funny comments in a short time.

The video shows a young woman (daughter-in-law) using a surprising, dangerous, and hilarious method to transport a large number of giant plastic barrels, buckets, and basins on a small electric scooter with the help of her father-in-law.

Father-in-law as a 'living pillar': A unique way of loading cargo

The sequence of events in the video unfolds as follows:

  • Initial problem: Several giant blue plastic barrels are sitting in the yard, and it seems impossible to carry them all at once on a small electric vehicle;

  • The daughter-in-law's plan: The woman first seats her father-in-law on the back of the scooter facing backward and begins using him as a literal 'living cargo pillar';

  • Step-by-step stacking: First, large barrels are wedged between the elderly man's legs and stomach, and blue barrels are placed in both of his hands;

  • Buckets and basins on the head: Not stopping there, the woman covers her father-in-law's head with plastic containers and buckets, finally placing a giant metal basin on top like a cap;

  • Heavy journey: As a result, the old man is completely surrounded by barrels, his vision and breathing partially obstructed, while he holds the containers tightly; the woman steers the handlebars and calmly sets off.

Users' comments full of humor and concern

This video sparked both laughter and amazement among network followers:

  • ‘Chinese brain and ingenuity’: Some commentators jokingly acknowledged the daughter-in-law's ability to arrange all the containers with geometric precision and ‘solving in one go what men couldn't do’;

  • Sympathy for the father-in-law: Many commenters admired the elderly man's patience, ‘How is he breathing in there?’, ‘If the scooter falls, he will be buried under the barrels!’ expressing pity for his situation with humor;

  • Staging and reality: Although the video was filmed as a humorous sketch, it reveals the natural ingenuity and resourcefulness of rural residents in daily tasks.

Such interesting moments not only provide a boost to internet users but also prove once again that human imagination and resourcefulness know no bounds.

China
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Flooding in Bangkok: Food market is floating, $327 million in damages (video)Flooding in Bangkok: Food market is floating, $327 million in damages (video)28 September 20:16South Korean woman undergoes 400 plastic surgeries in 15 yearsSouth Korean woman undergoes 400 plastic surgeries in 15 yearsToday 01:00Unemployed man in Japan eats a thousand free meals in two yearsUnemployed man in Japan eats a thousand free meals in two yearsToday 00:21Tragic Accident in India: Truck Plows Into PilgrimsTragic Accident in India: Truck Plows Into PilgrimsYesterday 23:21Chinese man stages his own funeral to avoid imprisonmentChinese man stages his own funeral to avoid imprisonmentYesterday 23:15Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and the banking market shock: US giant bank stocks collapseBlockade in the Strait of Hormuz and the banking market shock: US giant bank stocks collapseYesterday 22:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once