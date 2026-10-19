Street musician and his «mustachioed dancers» are taking over the internet (video)

A video widely shared on social media features a street musician playing the ukulele (a small guitar) and singing on a bustling city street, while three cats stand on their hind legs in front of him, dancing to the rhythm of the music. In a short time, the footage has garnered millions of views and thousands of amazed comments.

The footage shows dozens of onlookers gathered on the sidewalk recording this unexpected and innocent performance with their phones, while some passersby drop money into the musician's basket.

Rhythm-matching «dance»: What does the scene look like?

The events in the video brought huge smiles and interest to fans:

Tri-colored «band»: Three cats of different colors — ginger, white, and striped grey — stand upright on their hind legs and move as if specially trained;

Front paws in the air: The cats raise their front paws in sync with the musician's tempo, looking as if they are performing genuine dance moves on stage;

Viewers' amazement: People, youth, and tourists standing around cannot believe their eyes at this unusual sight and are capturing these moments with smiles.

Is it a real miracle or montage (AI/CGI)?

The video sparked both delight and heated debates among network observers:

Positive emotions: Many users accepted this as the most heartwarming and uplifting video of the day, leaving warm comments such as «This is the cutest show I've ever seen in my life», «Cats feel the music better than humans»;

Technological skepticism: At the same time, analysts and experienced users note that the animals' flawless vertical stance, physical movements, and shadows are unnatural, suggesting that the video may be a skillfully crafted animation created via high-quality 3D graphics (CGI) or modern artificial intelligence (AI) generation.

Whether the video is real or a product of creative digital art, it has managed to bring an unforgettable positive mood to internet users and once again demonstrate the charm of street music.