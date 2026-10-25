Man lived with a gold denture in his bronchus for two years

In the Russian city of Sterlitamak, doctors removed a denture with five gold teeth from a man's right bronchus. This was reported by local media outlets, citing Ayrat Rahmatullin, the Minister of Health of Bashkortostan.

As it turned out, the man had been suffering from a persistent cough for almost a year. Thinking it was due to age-related changes or a cold, he did not consult a doctor. When his condition worsened in early October, he was hospitalized. Initially, doctors suspected pneumonia, but an examination revealed a foreign body in his airway.

During a detailed conversation with the patient, he recalled that about two years ago, upon waking up from sleep, he could not find his dental prosthesis. At the time, he simply thought he had lost it and had no idea it had entered his respiratory tract.

Using a bronchoscope and special instruments, doctors carefully extracted the denture. The procedure caused no damage to the tissues of the respiratory tract. Afterwards, the patient's chronic cough stopped.

Currently, the man is undergoing a recovery process. Doctors stated that there is no threat to his life or health.