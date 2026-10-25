In Brazil, two workers searching for each other unknowingly start going in circles (video)

An unexpected and amusing situation occurred at a cattle farm in Brazil when two workers were busy positioning a huge water tank. They lost sight of each other and started looking for their colleague. However, the men did not realize they were standing on opposite sides of the large tank and mimicking each other's movements. This was reported by Azteca Jalisco.

The video shows that as one of the workers starts moving around the tank, the other walks in the exact same direction. As a result, instead of getting closer to each other, they continue moving in a circle.

The video capturing this interesting situation spread across social networks. It shows how a routine working process turned into a comical misunderstanding.