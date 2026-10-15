It is never too late for love: A 70-year-old woman in Brazil meets her first boyfriend and gets married

·65·World
It is never too late for love: A 70-year-old woman in Brazil meets her first boyfriend and gets married

In Brazil, the marriage of a woman who had never been in a romantic relationship until the age of 70 to a man 14 years her senior has attracted widespread public attention. Her life story once again demonstrates that it is never too late for love.

Maria Lúcia dos Santos and 84-year-old Clemente dos Santos met at a senior center in the area where they live. What began as a simple acquaintance gradually turned into sincere feelings over time.

According to local media reports, they grew closer by attending dance evenings together. Thus, love blossomed between the two individuals, and they decided to unite their lives.

In her youth, Maria had even thought about becoming a nun. However, she later chose a different path, taking care of her family for many years and living alone. At the age of 70, she experienced truly romantic relationships for the first time, opening a new chapter in her life.

The couple's wedding took place in May. The ceremony was attended by their relatives, family members, and friends. After a report about this was broadcast on Brazilian television, the story captured the attention of many people.

Social media users warmly welcomed the couple's story, emphasizing that love is not dependent on age and that a person can find happiness at any stage of life.

This event serves as a reminder that it is never too late for new beginnings in life.

BrazilMaria Lúcia dos SantosClemente dos Santossocial events
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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