“Hollywood is dying, Democrats destroyed it”: Trump on saving the film industry

US President Donald Trump has stated that the country's film industry is facing a deep and catastrophic crisis, openly blaming the economic and tax policies of the Democrats. Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida, the head of state noted that Hollywood, a symbol of America, has become hollowed out as film production studios have relocated abroad.

According to Trump, many major film studios have moved en masse to Canada and other foreign countries where taxes and production costs are cheaper, which has dealt a major financial blow to the state of California and the entire national economy.

“They are coming to my office asking for help”: Trump's sharp statement

The US leader revealed that although representatives of the film industry had previously criticized him harshly, they are now looking to the White House for help because the situation has become dire:

Forced appeals: “Hollywood has been emptied because of foreign countries. The Democrats allowed this to happen. People who spent years spreading bad things about me are now sitting in my office asking for salvation...”, — said Trump;

Tax incentive proposal: “They are now asking for tax breaks because their industry is dying in this country. And I, in all likelihood, will grant them these incentives.”.

Special envoy for Hollywood and 10-fold budget returns

Specific mechanisms and steps are being developed to bring the film industry back to the US:

Appointment of Jon Voight: Trump mentioned that he had discussed tax relief with renowned actor and Oscar winner Jon Voight to resolve this issue and has appointed him as his special envoy for Hollywood affairs;

“Returns will be 10 times the cost”: The President expressed full confidence that these tax preferences would not burden the federal budget, but rather, that the costs would return to the state treasury tenfold through the creation of thousands of new jobs and economic revitalization.

This initiative by the US President could trigger major transformations in global cinematography and encourage major mega-studios, which have become accustomed to filming in Canada and Europe in recent years, to return to California.