How was the Bugatti CEO's 2.4 million euro hypercar stolen? (video)

·92·World
How was the Bugatti CEO's 2.4 million euro hypercar stolen? (video)

A surprising event reminiscent of a movie script has occurred in the automotive world: the personal supercar of Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac, worth approximately 2.4 million euros — a Bugatti Chiron — was stolen directly from the company's premises. The victim himself announced this on his social media page.

The incident took place at the Bugatti innovation complex located near the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

How the theft happened: Overconfidence in security

A series of simple and unexpected circumstances led to this sensational crime:

  • Key left inside the cabin: Mate Rimac was accustomed to leaving his car key inside the vehicle. He considered Croatia a very safe country, and company employees often used the hypercar for test drives or short trips;

  • Open area: The area around the complex near Zagreb was not fenced, allowing anyone to enter the premises freely;

  • A thief looking for a job: An unknown individual, approximately 35 years old, came to the company premises asking for a job. Seeing the million-dollar hypercar with its doors unlocked and the key left inside, he seized the opportunity, got into the car, and drove away.

The chase in a Porsche and the Austrian police trap

Initially, employees thought one of their colleagues had taken the supercar for a test drive, but it soon became clear that it was a real theft:

  • Telemetry assistance: Through the advanced digital telemetry and GPS system installed in the car, the Chiron's movement path was immediately identified: the car first headed toward Slovenia, then crossed the border into Austria;

  • The CEO's personal pursuit: Not waiting for the police, Mate Rimac got into his own Porsche 911 sports car and personally followed the criminal;

  • Apprehension across the border: Company specialists continuously transmitted the hypercar's live coordinates to law enforcement agencies. As a result, the Austrian police conducted a rapid raid and managed to apprehend the suspect.

Conclusion and Rimac's takeaway

The valuable car was returned to its owner, but the high-speed journey resulted in several damages to the hypercar:

  • Forgiving attitude: Mate Rimac stated that he does not intend to demand a harsh punishment for the thief (however, in accordance with state laws, a criminal case for theft will be initiated regardless of the owner's wishes);

  • Lesson learned: Having drawn the right conclusions from the incident, the Bugatti CEO promised never to leave the keys in his car again.

BugattiMate RimacBugatti Chiron
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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