Trump's Son Involved: Why Are American Astronauts Running Out of Suits for the Moon?

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Trump's Son Involved: Why Are American Astronauts Running Out of Suits for the Moon?

The famous US program aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface after a half-century hiatus, Artemis is facing another serious problem.

According to The Washington Post, Axiom Space, the company tasked with developing next-generation spacesuits, is at risk of failing to complete the suits by the deadline. This could cause further delays to the historic flight scheduled for 2028.

Why aren't the suits ready? NASA is cutting features

The situation surrounding the suits being created for a moon landing—a feat not achieved since 1972—remains complex:

  • Inspector warning: As early as April this year, the NASA Office of Inspector General published an official report noting that spacesuit production is significantly behind schedule;

  • Risk of delay and simplification: To avoid missing deadlines, NASA leadership decided to remove several complex innovative features of the suit and simplify the design as much as possible;

  • Back to the Apollo era: According to experts, these streamlined new suits resemble the classic equipment used by astronauts during the legendary Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s rather than modern advanced technology.

Rival in the race: Will China be first in the 21st century?

This delay has not only scientific but also immense geopolitical significance:

  • Beijing's lead: If the US delays the 2028 plan due to the spacesuits, China, which is rapidly developing its lunar program, could become the first country in the world to successfully land its taikonauts on the Moon in the 21st century.

Fashion giant and Trump's son: Who is behind Axiom Space?

The process of creating the spacesuits is also in the public eye due to the involvement of several well-known names and brands:

  • Prada support: Axiom Space is collaborating with the famous Italian fashion house Prada on the design and materials of the next-generation spacesuits;

  • Political investors: The project's investors include the investment firm 1789 Capital, and one of its key partners is the US President's son— Donald Trump Jr. is noted.

ArtemisAxiom SpaceNASAMoon ProgramSpace Race
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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