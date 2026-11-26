Former xAI employees launch AI startup to help predict the future
Three former co-founders who worked at Elon Musk's xAI company have founded a startup called Epochal to develop artificial intelligence technology that helps predict future events. The company's first product allows AI agents to make forecasts using archived data from the internet's past. This was reported by Bloomberg.
The system developed by Epochal, called Time Portal, allows artificial intelligence to reconstruct what the internet looked like on a specific date. In other words, AI agents can select a day in the past and see the websites and information that existed at that exact time. Information about events that occurred later is hidden from them.
The company has dubbed this technology a "time portal." Its main goal is to train artificial intelligence to analyze past events and predict subsequent outcomes based on the information available at that time. For example, an AI agent could be provided with data about the economic or political situation on a specific date and asked to forecast what would happen next.
According to Epochal representatives, today's artificial intelligence models are trained based on information from the internet. However, they often also see information about the outcomes of past events. Time Portal is aimed at training AI agents to make decisions and create forecasts in conditions where the outcome of an event is not yet known.
The new startup was founded by Guodong Zhang, Zihang Dai, and Manuel Kroiss. They were among the founders of xAI and left the company in February 2026 after it merged with SpaceX.
The Epochal team has also been joined by former specialists who worked at xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind.
According to a Bloomberg source, one of the founders, Guodong Zhang, is investing $100 million of his own funds into the project. However, a company representative declined to comment on the funding information.
For now, Epochal has not yet presented a finished AI model capable of predicting the future more accurately than a human. The company's initial product is intended to develop and test the predictive capabilities of artificial intelligence.
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