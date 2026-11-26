Three former co-founders who worked at Elon Musk's xAI company have founded a startup called Epochal to develop artificial intelligence technology that helps predict future events. The company's first product allows AI agents to make forecasts using archived data from the internet's past. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The system developed by Epochal, called Time Portal, allows artificial intelligence to reconstruct what the internet looked like on a specific date. In other words, AI agents can select a day in the past and see the websites and information that existed at that exact time. Information about events that occurred later is hidden from them.

The company has dubbed this technology a "time portal." Its main goal is to train artificial intelligence to analyze past events and predict subsequent outcomes based on the information available at that time. For example, an AI agent could be provided with data about the economic or political situation on a specific date and asked to forecast what would happen next.