A butterfly belonging to the Parides iphidamas species, which stands out for its unusual appearance, is being showcased at the tropical butterfly garden in Konya, Turkey.

Native to Central and South America, this species of butterfly is typically characterized by its dark colors. However, the butterfly discovered in the garden features a blend of orange, pink, and light cream colors on its wings. This distinguishes it sharply from other butterflies of its kind.

After identifying the unusually colored butterfly, garden experts placed it in a special area for closer observation and protection.

Initial hypotheses suggest that this change in the butterfly's color may be related to a decrease in the amount of melanin pigment. Melanin is a pigment that plays an important role in color formation in many organisms.