Chinese engineers have developed a special suit capable of protecting robot dogs from temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. Equipped with this suit, a robot dog successfully passed a test by moving through fire for 10 minutes. This was reported by the Chinese publication Science and Technology Daily.

It is noted that the test was conducted on November 25 at a fire and rescue unit in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. During the experiment, a powerful fire was created using straw, coal, and gasoline, and the robot dog, wearing the special protective suit, was sent into the area.

The robot moved freely through the fire, changed direction, and stood in one place for a certain period. After 10 minutes, it emerged from the fire without damage. Following the test, its movement remained stable; the temperature in the battery compartment was approximately 43 degrees, and around 70 degrees in the joint motors.

How does the protective suit work?

Experts developed the special suit with a thickness of only 5–6 millimeters. It consists of several layers: the outer part is fire-resistant, while the inner layers serve to insulate, absorb, and reflect heat.

In creating this technology, aerospace heat-shielding materials developed for China's "Long March 5" carrier rocket were utilized.

Although the robot dog's body was protected during initial tests, its rubber feet began to burn under the influence of the fire. Subsequently, engineers improved the leg section by adding fire-resistant and heat-reflecting materials to the rubber composition.

What tasks does the robot dog perform during a fire?

Equipped with the special protective suit, the robot dog not only withstands high temperatures but also has the ability to monitor the environment through thick smoke. It can identify objects within smoke using laser imaging technology.

The device is also equipped with 5G connectivity and a backup video transmission system. According to the developers, it can be remotely controlled and transmit high-quality images even inside buildings taller than 30 stories.

Experts expect this technology to help firefighters locate the source of a fire, inspect smoke-filled areas, and find people trapped inside before they enter the building.

The authors of the project stated that such robot dogs could be used in approximately 95 percent of fire incidents. There are also plans to prepare the material used for the protective suit for mass production. In the future, the possibility of using it to manufacture special suits for firefighters is also being considered.