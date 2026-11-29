Videos of goats climbing the wall of the Cingino Dam, located in the Italian Alps, are capturing widespread attention. In the footage, Alpine ibex can be seen moving effortlessly along a nearly 50-meter-high vertical concrete wall.

Interestingly, the goats do not climb to this dangerous spot by accident. Their primary goal is to lick the salt and minerals that have accumulated between the stones and construction materials of the dam wall. These substances are essential sources of minerals for the animals' bodies.

The ability of the goats to maintain balance on such a steep surface is due to the unique structure of their hooves. Their hooves are split into two parts, each capable of moving independently. The outer part of the hoof is hard, while the inner part is soft and provides grip. This allows them to move by firmly bracing themselves against small protrusions and crevices in the rocks.

Additionally, their strong legs and excellent sense of balance play a crucial role in such climbs.

Experts note that Alpine ibex are adapted to moving on the steep cliffs of mountains. Therefore, using narrow footholds on a dam wall to climb upward is a natural behavior for them.