Throughout 2025, nearly 47,000 women and girls worldwide were intentionally killed by their partners, individuals in close relationships, or family members. This means that on average, 129 women and girls lost their lives every day, or five every hour. This was reported in a UN report released on November 24.

According to the report prepared by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and UN Women, 78,000 women and girls were intentionally killed globally in 2025. Of these, 60 percent died at the hands of an intimate partner or family member. This indicates that home remains one of the most dangerous places for women.

Africa ranks first in the number of women killed by their relatives, with 22,100 cases. It is followed by Asia (15,100), the Americas (7,400), Europe (2,100), and Oceania (300). The highest rate relative to the population was also observed in Africa.

The report emphasizes that such murders often occur after long periods of violence, threats, and harassment. It also notes that in the Americas and Europe, the rates of femicide have decreased slightly compared to overall homicide rates.

It is worth noting that while the 47,000 figure for 2025 is lower than the 50,000 in 2024, the UN stressed that this should not be interpreted as a sign of declining violence. The difference is primarily attributed to improved data collection capabilities in various countries.