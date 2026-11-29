The decisive fifth round of the group stage of the 21st Asian Women's Handball Championship, hosted by Almaty, Kazakhstan, has concluded. The Uzbekistan women's national team participating in the tournament celebrated its second consecutive victory.

Intense match and playoff qualification

Following a major victory over Australia (36:20), our compatriots took the court against the handball masters of India in the final group match, winning 28:26 in a tense and uncompromising battle (Sevara Saparboyeva became our team's top scorer in the match with 7 goals).

It should be recalled that our girls lost their first two matches of the tournament to continental giant South Korea (11:43) and the hosts Kazakhstan (29:32). Nevertheless, two consecutive victories allowed our representatives to take 3rd place in the group and advance to the playoff stage.