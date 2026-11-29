Uzbek handball players defeat India at the Asian Championship and advance to the quarterfinals
The decisive fifth round of the group stage of the 21st Asian Women's Handball Championship, hosted by Almaty, Kazakhstan, has concluded. The Uzbekistan women's national team participating in the tournament celebrated its second consecutive victory.
Intense match and playoff qualification
Following a major victory over Australia (36:20), our compatriots took the court against the handball masters of India in the final group match, winning 28:26 in a tense and uncompromising battle (Sevara Saparboyeva became our team's top scorer in the match with 7 goals).
It should be recalled that our girls lost their first two matches of the tournament to continental giant South Korea (11:43) and the hosts Kazakhstan (29:32). Nevertheless, two consecutive victories allowed our representatives to take 3rd place in the group and advance to the playoff stage.
Next stage and quarterfinal opponent
Today, November 29, is a rest day at the Asian Championship. Tomorrow, November 30, the tournament's decisive playoff (quarterfinal) matches will begin. The Uzbekistan national team will face the China national team for a spot in the semifinals and a ticket to the 2027 World Championship.
Results of the Uzbekistan national team in the group stage
Round / Date
Match
Score
Result
1st round (November 23)
Uzbekistan — South Korea
11:43
Defeat
3rd round (November 26)
Kazakhstan — Uzbekistan
32:29
Defeat
4th round (November 27)
Uzbekistan — Australia
36:20
Victory
5th round (November 28)
Uzbekistan — India
28:26
Victory
Quarterfinal (November 30)
China — Uzbekistan
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To be held tomorrow
Do you think the Uzbekistan women's national team, having gained psychological momentum with two consecutive victories, will be able to overcome the China hurdle in tomorrow's quarterfinal and reach the semifinals?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news with your loved ones who are supporting our handball girls, who are worthily defending the honor of our country at the Asian Championship in Almaty!
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