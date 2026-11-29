In Almaty, Kazakhstan, a 17-year-old girl has been held administratively liable for using obscene language during a live stream on TikTok. The court imposed a fine of 10 monthly calculation indices (MCI), which amounts to 432,500 tenge. This was reported by Nur.kz, citing the city's police department.

It is reported that the girl caught the attention of law enforcement after using insulting and indecent language in public during her TikTok live stream. Police officers discovered the recording of the stream while monitoring social media.

Following this, the mother of the minor was summoned to the Naurizbay District Police Department. In the presence of her mother, an administrative report for petty hooliganism was drawn up against the girl, and the materials were sent to court.

According to the court's decision, the 17-year-old girl was fined 10 MCI, totaling 432,500 tenge.

The police reminded citizens that public order and rules of conduct must be observed not only on the streets but also on the internet and social media.