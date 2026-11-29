An initiative has been put forward in the Republic of Tuva, Russia, to immortalize the memory of the famous wrestler Ivan Khuragan. His students have launched a petition proposing to name a local sports complex in the city of Kyzyl after their mentor.

Ivan Khuragan was a USSR Master of Sports in sambo, judo, and freestyle wrestling, as well as a two-time world champion among veterans.

According to reports, during a competition held in Moscow in the 1970s, Khuragan faced off against Vladimir Putin, who was a KGB officer at the time, and defeated him in just one minute.

The students of the athlete, who passed away in 2023, are promoting this initiative to recognize his contribution to the development of Tuvan sports and to pass his name on to future generations.