Ubtech U1 Humanoid Robots: Perfect Realism and Emotional Intelligence

·55·Technology
Ubtech U1 Humanoid Robots: Perfect Realism and Emotional Intelligence

A true revolution is unfolding in the world of robotics: Ubtech has introduced its new U1 series of bionic robots. These devices have astonished the tech world with their close resemblance to the human face, fine skin details, and complex emotional algorithms. According to Phoenix.com Technology, the new generation of robots is designed not merely as machines, but as companions capable of establishing a spiritual connection with humans. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Not only engineers but also professional designers and stylists worked on the robots' appearance. Their skin is made of silicone, accurately reproducing veins on the hands, fine wrinkles on the lips, and even finger joints. Female robots were even given high-quality manicures and makeup. During the exhibition, visitors were asked not to touch the robots' faces, as this could damage the delicate makeup.

Technical Capabilities and Emotion Analysis

The Ubtech U1 series has 88 degrees of freedom of movement and can replicate 90% of the movements performed by the human body. In particular, a unique bionic structure in the neck allows the robot to turn naturally. The device is equipped with the world's first large-scale emotion model, capable of recognizing over 20 subtle emotions with more than 90% accuracy. The delay between question and answer is only 500 milliseconds.

Developers emphasize that these robots are not intended for sexual purposes. Company founder Zhou Jian specifically noted that the robots' main task is to provide "emotional value." Nevertheless, the robots' appearance prominently features secondary sexual characteristics, which has sparked heated discussions on social media and among exhibition participants.

From Handcrafting to Industrial Production

Mass-producing such complex devices is an extremely difficult task. For example, the robot's head alone contains between 2,000 and 3,000 parts and can perform 30 different micro-expressions. In the early stages, the robots' eyebrows and eyelashes were hand-planted by specialists. Currently, Ubtech is working on transitioning this art-level process into a standardized conveyor method.

The Ubtech U1 robots are planned to be used in the following areas:

  • Daily communication and emotional support;
  • Elderly care and social assistance;
  • Psychological therapy and counseling;
  • Guest reception and service;
  • Scientific research and educational processes.
Synchronization between the robots' speech and lip movements occurs within 20 milliseconds, virtually eliminating the "robotic" artificial feel during conversation. A deep reasoning model trained on hundreds of billions of parameters enables the robot to conduct meaningful and logical conversations with humans.

UbtechRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyInnovation
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