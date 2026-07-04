Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

A new historical stage has begun in the relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia. Following negotiations, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a declaration on establishing strategic partnership relations between the two states.

Relations Elevated to a New Level

This declaration will serve as the foundation for further deepening political, economic, and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The signing of the document demonstrated that both countries are ready to expand long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

A Number of Important Agreements Exchanged

In the presence of the heads of the two country delegations, a series of documents covering cooperation in priority areas were exchanged.

These include:

an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs;

an agreement on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and digitalization;

an agreement on cooperation in the field of vocational and higher education, science, and innovation;

a cooperation program between the governments of Uzbekistan and Georgia for 2026–2027;

a cooperation program between the Ministries of Culture of the two countries for 2027–2030;

a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

Special Focus on Digitalization and Economy

As part of the visit, a cooperation memorandum was also adopted on the implementation of the "E-Permit" information system aimed at digitalizing the exchange of permits for road transport.

Additionally, memorandums of understanding and cooperation were signed in the following fields:

agriculture;

environmental protection;

healthcare;

radiation protection and nuclear safety;

labor migration;

tourism.

The document on radiation and nuclear safety provides for cooperation and the exchange of necessary information between the parties.

Enforcement Agencies to Cooperate

During the state visit, a memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Bureau of Compulsory Execution under the Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan and the National Bureau of Execution under the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Thus, following the visit, along with the strategic partnership declaration, a substantial set of documents covering economy, digitalization, education, culture, ecology, medicine, migration, and tourism was adopted.

Which of these agreements do you think will yield the greatest result for the two countries?