Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

·29·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

A new historical stage has begun in the relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia. Following negotiations, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a declaration on establishing strategic partnership relations between the two states.

Relations Elevated to a New Level

This declaration will serve as the foundation for further deepening political, economic, and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The signing of the document demonstrated that both countries are ready to expand long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

A Number of Important Agreements Exchanged

In the presence of the heads of the two country delegations, a series of documents covering cooperation in priority areas were exchanged.

Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

These include:

  • an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs;

  • an agreement on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and digitalization;

  • an agreement on cooperation in the field of vocational and higher education, science, and innovation;

  • a cooperation program between the governments of Uzbekistan and Georgia for 2026–2027;

  • a cooperation program between the Ministries of Culture of the two countries for 2027–2030;

  • a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

Special Focus on Digitalization and Economy

As part of the visit, a cooperation memorandum was also adopted on the implementation of the "E-Permit" information system aimed at digitalizing the exchange of permits for road transport.

Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

Additionally, memorandums of understanding and cooperation were signed in the following fields:

  • agriculture;

  • environmental protection;

  • healthcare;

  • radiation protection and nuclear safety;

  • labor migration;

  • tourism.

Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

The document on radiation and nuclear safety provides for cooperation and the exchange of necessary information between the parties.

Enforcement Agencies to Cooperate

During the state visit, a memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Bureau of Compulsory Execution under the Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan and the National Bureau of Execution under the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Uzbekistan and Georgia Become Strategic Partners (video)

Thus, following the visit, along with the strategic partnership declaration, a substantial set of documents covering economy, digitalization, education, culture, ecology, medicine, migration, and tourism was adopted.

Which of these agreements do you think will yield the greatest result for the two countries?

UzbekistanGeorgiaShavkat MirziyoyevIrakli Kobakhidze
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Yangi Sergeli becomes a 24/7 zone: 250 jobs created (photo, video)Yangi Sergeli becomes a 24/7 zone: 250 jobs created (photo, video)Today, 12:32Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia concluded (video)Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia concluded (video)Today, 12:25Shavkat Mirziyoyev commemorated the heroes of Georgia in Tbilisi (video)Shavkat Mirziyoyev commemorated the heroes of Georgia in Tbilisi (video)Today, 11:59Mirziyoyev and Kobakhidze Ascend Mtatsminda Mountain by Funicular (video)Mirziyoyev and Kobakhidze Ascend Mtatsminda Mountain by Funicular (video)Today, 11:55Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Georgia's highest order (video)Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Georgia's highest order (video)Today, 11:48New educational fields to open at Uzbekistan's higher education institutionsNew educational fields to open at Uzbekistan's higher education institutionsToday, 11:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth Today
Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth Today
Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)
Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight
Bus Fare Payment Rules to Change in Tashkent from September 1
Bus Fare Payment Rules to Change in Tashkent from September 1
New Procedure for Recognizing Certificates: 75% Score for B1 Certificate
New Procedure for Recognizing Certificates: 75% Score for B1 Certificate
Rain Expected in Some Regions of the Country Tomorrow
Rain Expected in Some Regions of the Country Tomorrow
Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hold Key Meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg (Photo)
Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hold Key Meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg (Photo)
New System for Obtaining Sanatorium Referrals for Pensioners
New System for Obtaining Sanatorium Referrals for Pensioners