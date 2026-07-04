Shavkat Mirziyoyev commemorated the heroes of Georgia in Tbilisi (video)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Heroes' Square in Tbilisi as part of his state visit to Georgia. The head of state paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who perished for the unity of Georgia.

An honor guard was lined up in honor of the President

The visit took place on July 3. An honor guard was lined up in Heroes' Square in honor of Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The ceremony was held in a formal and solemn atmosphere.

A wreath was laid at the foot of the monument

The leader of Uzbekistan laid a wreath at the foot of the monument to the heroes who perished for the unity of Georgia.

Through this ceremony, high respect was expressed for the historical memory of the Georgian people and for those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

The national anthems of the two countries were played

During the event, the national anthems of Uzbekistan and Georgia were performed by a military band.

This ceremony became yet another symbolic expression of mutual respect and friendly relations between the two countries.