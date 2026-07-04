Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia concluded (video)

The events within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Georgia have concluded. During the visit, important negotiations, agreements, and symbolic events that elevate the relations between the two countries to a new stage took place.

At Shota Rustaveli International Airport, the high-ranking guest was seen off by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Important negotiations held in Tbilisi

As part of the state visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held negotiations with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The meetings discussed issues of further strengthening friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The parties paid special attention to expanding practical cooperation in the following areas:

political dialogue;

trade and economic relations;

investment cooperation;

transport and transit;

tourism;

cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed

One of the most important outcomes of the negotiations was the signing of the Declaration on Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

In addition, a substantial package of bilateral documents aimed at developing cooperation in priority areas was exchanged.

These agreements are expected to serve as an important foundation for further practically expanding relations between the two countries.

President awarded the Order of the Golden Fleece

At the Orbeliani Palace, a ceremony was held to award Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Georgia's highest state decoration — the Order of the Golden Fleece.

This award became a high recognition of the contribution to the development of multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Navoi monument unveiled in Tbilisi

Another important event of the state visit was the unveiling of a monument to the great poet and thinker Alisher Navoi in Tbilisi.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in this solemn ceremony. The Navoi monument was assessed as a new symbol of friendship, mutual respect, and cultural closeness between the two peoples.

President returns to Tashkent

After the conclusion of all events scheduled within the framework of the state visit, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, departed for the city of Tashkent.

The results of the visit became an important political event that elevated the relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia to the level of strategic partnership.