Fans didn't compare them for nothing: Unexpected family relation between Marilyn Monroe and Sydney Sweeney revealed

·33·Culture
Fans didn't compare them for nothing: Unexpected family relation between Marilyn Monroe and Sydney Sweeney revealed

The physical resemblance between Hollywood stars Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe has frequently been discussed among fans. Now, according to research by the genealogical platform "MyHeritage", it has been revealed that the actresses are also connected through their ancestry. They are ninth cousins.

Researchers discovered that their common ancestor was Ezra Perry, who lived in Massachusetts between 1625 and 1689. The genealogical connection is traced through Sydney Sweeney's father, Steven Sweeney, and Marilyn Monroe's biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

Roy Mandel, director of research at the platform, stated that to uncover this connection, specialists spent several months investigating hundreds of documents from census records, birth and marriage certificates, and church archives.

The two actresses also share certain similarities. Both are naturally brunette, but became famous for their blonde hair. They are also known for their dramatic roles in the cinematic world.

Marilyn Monroe converted to Judaism before her marriage in 1956. Reports have also circulated about Sydney Sweeney's interest in this religion, though information regarding her conversion has not been confirmed.

Thus, the results of research proving a historical family connection between the two actresses, who have long been compared by their appearance, have been published.

Sydney SweeneyMarilyn MonroeMyHeritageEzra Perry
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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