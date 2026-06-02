Bitcoin price continues to fall: $60,000 mark at risk

The downward trend in Bitcoin's price continues in the cryptocurrency market. According to recent analyses, the market leader is increasingly likely to return to its February low of $60,000. Investors and traders are closely monitoring this critical point, as a drop below this level could trigger stronger selling in the market. This is reported by Coindesk.com .

Currently, Bitcoin and other major digital assets, including Ethereum and Solana, remain under general market pressure. Global economic uncertainties and expected decisions on interest rates by the Fed are directly impacting activity on crypto exchanges. This has led to a decrease in demand for risky assets.

CoinDesk analysts note that market conditions remain volatile. While major institutional platforms like Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) continue to develop digital asset infrastructure, short-term price fluctuations are causing concern among retail investors. The crypto market is currently going through its next testing period.