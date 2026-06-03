Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 4
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• Turonbank — 11,930 UZS.
• Asakabank — 11,950 UZS.
The Bankir Telegram channel reports that the dollar exchange rate effective June 4 is forecast to rise by approximately 35–36 UZS.
Best rates for selling USD to banks:
• Turonbank — 11,930 UZS.
• MKBank — 11,930 UZS.
• NBU — 11,920 UZS.
• Infinbank — 11,920 UZS.
Best rates for buying USD from banks:
• Asakabank — 11,950 UZS.
• Infinbank — 11,970 UZS.
• Agrobank — 11,980 UZS.
• Kapitalbank — 11,980 UZS.
Exchange rates may change during the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for exact rates.
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