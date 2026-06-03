Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 4

The Bankir Telegram channel reports that the dollar exchange rate effective June 4 is forecast to rise by approximately 35–36 UZS.

Best rates for selling USD to banks:

• Turonbank — 11,930 UZS.

• MKBank — 11,930 UZS.

• NBU — 11,920 UZS.

• Infinbank — 11,920 UZS.

Best rates for buying USD from banks:

• Asakabank — 11,950 UZS.

• Infinbank — 11,970 UZS.

• Agrobank — 11,980 UZS.

• Kapitalbank — 11,980 UZS.

Exchange rates may change during the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for exact rates.