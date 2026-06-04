Apex and Archax Tokenize Real Estate with Goldman Sachs

Apex Group announced it will provide administration services for a tokenized real estate fund issued on Goldman Sachs’ GS DAP digital assets platform. The project was developed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, Archax digital asset exchange, investment manager LRC Group, and provider Ownera. As reported by Cointelegraph.com reports .

According to Agnes Mazurek, Global Head of Digital Assets at Apex Group, institutional-scale tokenization relies on trusted and regulated infrastructure. This initiative demonstrates the growing demand among investors and managers for blockchain-based solutions.

Fund shares are issued as digital tokens via Goldman Sachs’ GS DAP platform. Launched in 2022, this platform is built on the privacy-focused Canton Network and the DAML smart contract language, enabling asset issuance, settlement, and custody.

Under the project, LRC Group manages the fund, while Archax exchange participates as custodian and initial distribution partner. The Ownera network serves as a layer ensuring interoperability among issuers, custodians, and distribution channels.

This partnership reflects the efforts of banks and regulated financial institutions to bring real-world assets (RWA) onto blockchain networks. The tokenization market is currently developing rapidly, covering not only real estate but also money market funds and private credit.